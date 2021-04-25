Tractor Supply Company Just Beat EPS By 55%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Tractor Supply delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$2.8b, some 13% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.55, an impressive 55% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:TSCO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Tractor Supply's 26 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$11.4b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$7.37, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.76 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Tractor Supply 14% to US$187on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Tractor Supply, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$216 and the most bearish at US$120 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.7% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Tractor Supply is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Tractor Supply following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tractor Supply going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tractor Supply that you should be aware of.

