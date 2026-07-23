Tractor Supply Co Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $360.715 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $430.043 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tractor Supply Co reported adjusted earnings of $423.499 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $4.541 billion from $4.439 billion last year.

Tractor Supply Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $360.715 Mln. vs. $430.043 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $4.541 Bln vs. $4.439 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.90 To $ 2.00 Full year revenue guidance: +2.5 % To +3.5 %

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