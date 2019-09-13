Tractor Supply Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TSCO

In trading on Friday, shares of Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.48, changing hands as low as $96.92 per share. Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $78.67 per share, with $114.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.10.

