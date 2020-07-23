Tractor Supply Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $338.68 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $219.21 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $3.18 billion from $2.35 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $338.68 Mln. vs. $219.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.90 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q2): $3.18 Bln vs. $2.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.30 - $2.42 Bln

