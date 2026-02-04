Tractor Supply (BIT:1TSCO) Price Target Decreased by 12.07% to 48.75

The average one-year price target for Tractor Supply (BIT:1TSCO) has been revised to €48.75 / share. This is a decrease of 12.07% from the prior estimate of €55.44 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €40.16 to a high of €56.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from the latest reported closing price of €46.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,796 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an decrease of 187 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TSCO is 0.19%, an increase of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 579,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,932K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 23,376K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,832K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,045K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,689K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,049K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,840K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.