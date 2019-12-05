Tractor Supply Appoints Macy's Executive Hal Lawton As CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) said it appointed Hal Lawton as its President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 13, 2020.

Lawton, who is currently President of Macy's, will succeed Tractor Supply's Chief Executive Officer Greg Sandfort, who previously announced his intent to retire.

Tractor Supply noted that Sandfort, 64, will remain with the company through February 29, 2020, and then serve as advisor until August 31, 2020, to ensure a seamless transition. He will serve out his term on the Board until May 7, 2020.

Hal Lawton, 45, most recently served as President of Macy's, since September 2017. Previously, Lawton was Senior Vice President, eBay North America from August 2015 to September 2017. Prior to joining eBay, Lawton spent 10 years in various leadership roles at Home Depot, where he most recently was Senior Vice President for merchandising.

Before that, Lawton was an associate principal at McKinsey & Co., providing strategic advice to executive teams in consumer-packaged goods and manufacturing industries.

