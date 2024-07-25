News & Insights

Tractor Supply Adjusts FY24 Outlook - Update

July 25, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) slighted adjusted its earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.00 to $10.40 per share on net sales between $14.8 billion and $15.0 billion, with comparable store sales between a decline of 0.5 percent and growth of 1.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $9.85 to $10.50 per share on net sales between $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion, with comparable store sales between a decline of 1.0 percent and growth of 1.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.38 per share on revenues of $14.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

