Tracsis PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Tracsis (GB:TRCS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tracsis PLC has announced that as of December 2, 2024, it has a total of 30,353,488 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, in circulation, with no shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements regarding their shareholding interests under financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:TRCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.