News & Insights

Stocks

Tracsis PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tracsis (GB:TRCS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tracsis PLC has announced that as of December 2, 2024, it has a total of 30,353,488 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, in circulation, with no shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements regarding their shareholding interests under financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:TRCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.