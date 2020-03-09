TRACON Stops Development Of DE-122 For Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

(RTTNews) - Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. said they discontinued development of DE-122 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration or wAMD following the review of recently obtained data from the Phase 2a AVANTE clinical study.

The Phase 2a AVANTE clinical study is a randomized controlled trial that assessed visual acuity in wAMD patients following six monthly treatments with a combination of DE-122 and Lucentis or single agent Lucentis. The data indicated that DE-122 did not improve visual acuity when combined with Lucentis as compared to single agent Lucentis treatment, the primary endpoint of the trial.

Following review of the data, the two companies have decided to discontinue the development of DE-122. Santen licensed the development rights to DE-122 in the ophthalmic field from TRACON in 2014.

The discontinuance will not impact on its results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, Santen said.

