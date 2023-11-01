TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Price Target Increased by 21.88% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 21.88% from the prior estimate of 5.44 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,716.93% from the latest reported closing price of 0.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in TRACON Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCON is 0.01%, a decrease of 86.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 9,965K shares. The put/call ratio of TCON is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 4,765K shares representing 15.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 2,766K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 35.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCON by 77.84% over the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 455K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; TRC253, a Phase 3 ready small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development and shares in the cost and risk of clinical development and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S.

