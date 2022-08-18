Tracking U.S.-Listed Closed-end Funds via the ISE High Income Index™

Download the Report

While exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and closed-end funds (CEFs) give investors access to pooled investments and trade on stock exchanges, both providing the benefit of intra-day liquidity, there are a few structural differences that make CEFs unique. Unlike ETF shares which can be redeemed or created continuously, closed-end funds offer a fixed number of shares at their initial public offering (IPO). Having a fixed number of shares gives CEFs the ability to trade above or below Net Asset Value (NAV) based on supply and demand, which is referred to as trading at a premium (above NAV) or at a discount (below NAV). Purchasing CEFs at a discount gives investors the potential for capital growth, on top of dividends that are typically paid out on a monthly or quarterly basis. The “closed” structure provides fund managers with a wider range of investment options, including those that may be more illiquid and therefore considered riskier, providing the potential for higher returns. Relatively speaking, CEFs tend to be more volatile as many utilize leverage, causing amplified moves to both the upside and the downside. Investors that take on higher risk through CEFs are often rewarded with higher dividends as a result, making CEFs a viable way to generate income. Researching CEFs and CEF issuers, however, can often be time-consuming and burdensome for investors, adding a barrier to entry. To overcome these challenges, investors can look to track the total returns and income of the top U.S.-listed closed-end funds using an “index of funds” approach via the ISE High Income Index (YLDA™).

The ISE High Income Index tracks the returns and yield of 45 closed-end funds using an “index of funds” approach, the benefits of which include the diversification of closed-end funds across a number of issuers, asset classes, and subsectors. To be eligible for inclusion in the ISE High Income Index, a security must be a closed-end fund and not any of the following security types: operating company, exchange-traded fund (ETF), holding company, commodity pool, or Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Additionally, eligible securities must be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange with a market capitalization of at least $500 million and have a six-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million. The ISE High Income Index constituents are determined by assigning each closed-end fund a combined rank score based on fund yield, fund share price discount/premium to NAV, and fund average daily traded value. The closed-end funds with overall ranks of 1 through 45 are selected for inclusion and are weighted using a modified linear weighting methodology such that no one security weight exceeds 3% and no one security weight exceeds 100% of the ratio between its six-month average daily traded value and $10 million. The ISE High Income Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in January and July.

As of June 30, 2022, YLDA has an indicated yield of 9.90%, and the average closed-end fund in the portfolio trades at a -7.45% discount, offering the potential for future capital appreciation. In addition, YLDA’s portfolio was comprised of 80% fixed income funds and 20% equity funds, many of which deploy leverage to maximize their income potential. As of the most recent reconstitution, the top five CEF issuers in the ISE High Income Index include Nuveen, PIMCO, Franklin Templeton, Prudential, and DoubleLine, all of which are reputable firms in the closed-end fund space. When combined (highlighted in blue in the image below), these top five issuers account for nearly 50% of closed-end funds currently within the ISE High Income Index. In terms of fund type, YLDA currently has the highest allocation to multi-sector bond funds at 24.5%, followed by high yield bond funds (16.6%) and loan participation funds (10.6%).

YLDA Issuer Allocation as of June 30, 2022

YLDA Fund Type Classification as of June 30, 2022

Rolling 12M Yield: YLDA & Benchmarks | Jan. 31, 2018 - June 30, 2022

The ISE High Income Index is a high-flyer in terms of yield, especially when compared to other fixed income benchmarks tracking high-yield bonds, REITs, and preferreds. The chart above shows the 12-month rolling yields for YLDA, the S&P 500 Index, and five benchmarks tracking similar asset class exposures to YLDA on an individual basis since February 2018. Even after seeing its 12-month rolling yield cool off from the March 2020 spike, YLDA continues to provide a yield of 10.16% (as of 6/30/2022), the highest out of the group. In comparison, the next highest yielding fixed income benchmark is preferreds at 5.64%, followed by high yield at 5.18%.

5-Year Performance: YLDA & Benchmarks | June 30, 2017 - June 30, 2022

Cumulatively, over the last five years (6/30/2017 – 6/30/2022), the ISE High Income Index’s total return of 5.97% has outpaced the performance of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, which has gained 4.46%, although the ride to get there has not been “smooth,” relatively speaking. As mentioned above, many closed-end funds utilize leverage to increase the potential for higher returns. In times of elevated volatility, leverage can contribute to drastic swings in price, such as the sharp sell-off that occurred in early 2020 when YLDA fell over 45% between Feb. 20, 2020, and March 18, 2020. This severe pullback was not caused by any single fund, fund issuer, or asset-class type in particular; all 30 closed-end funds within YLDA at the time fell at least 36% in less than a month with an average loss of -44.53%. The broader U.S. equity market, using the S&P 500 Index as a proxy, fell by 28.9% over this timeframe as well. Although such drawdowns can be extreme, there have also been significant rebounds from these sorts of events. Between YLDA’s recent low on March 18, 2020, and the recent high on June 14, 2021, the ISE High Income Index posted a total return of 105.8%, outperforming the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index and the S&P 500 Index benchmarks by 100.0% and 24.7%, respectively.

Covid Sell-Off: YLDA & Benchmarks | Feb. 20, 2020 - March 18, 2020

Covid Rebound: YLDA & Benchmarks | March 18, 2020 - June 14, 2021

As of June 30, 2022, the ISE High Income Index sits more than 25% below its recent high-watermark printed just over a year ago in June of 2021, indicating a potential buy-on-pullback opportunity for those using YLDA as a proxy for the closed-end fund market. Additionally, while the ISE High Income Index has fallen 20.0% on a year-to-date total return basis, its negative performance is in-line with the S&P 500 Index, which has lost exactly the same amount. Among the benchmarks tracked above, real estate, REITs, preferreds, convertibles, investment grade corporates, and high yield bonds have all lost approximately 15-20% YTD, while the broad-based Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index was also down in excess of 10%. The first half of 2022 has been unusual, with both equity and bond markets struggling as a result of record-setting inflation, rising rates, and geopolitical tensions. That being said, YLDA’s current indicated yield of 9.90% is uniquely compelling versus other high-income indexes in offering a rate that exceeds recent annualized inflation readings.

Overall, the income and long-term total return story remain in place for the ISE High Income Index. Its current composition of equity and debt funds, including those that utilize leverage, has the index well-positioned to continue to maximize its potential for higher returns while generating a competitive monthly income stream. The latest reconstitution and rebalance for YLDA went effective after the close of trading on the third Friday in July 2022.

Summary: The ISE High Income Index tracks the returns and income of the top US-listed closed-end funds in an “index of funds” approach. Over the last five years, the ISE High Income Index has outperformed the Bloomberg Aggregate US Bond Index, although the ride has not been as “smooth.” Furthermore, YLDA’s current yield of 9.90% is uniquely compelling versus other high-income indexes in offering a rate that exceeds recent annualized inflation readings.

The Amplify High Income ETF (US: YYY) tracks the ISE High Income Index.

Sources: Nasdaq Global Indexes, Bloomberg, FactSet

Disclaimer:

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.