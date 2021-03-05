Tracking A Lost Or Stolen Money Order

A money order is similar to a check, except that it’s a guaranteed payment form—unless it’s lost or stolen. If you’ve lost a money order you received or bought, your money isn’t necessarily gone.

There’s some work you’ll need to do to track your money order. If that doesn’t work, you may be able to cancel your money order instead. Keep reading to learn what steps you can take to track a lost or stolen money order.

How to Track a Money Order

If you’ve lost a money order or you believe it’s been stolen, the first thing you need to do is track it. You can track a money order by going to the money order issuer. The steps involved in tracking a lost money order vary, depending on who issued it in the first place. Here’s how to track a money order through three popular money order issuers.

USPS

The United States Postal Service has been in the money order business for quite a while, offering domestic and international money orders. Domestic money orders are limited to $1,000 per single order. International money orders max out at $700 per single order.

You can see if a money order has been cashed by checking the USPS website. Hopefully, you kept the money order receipt, because it contains the information you need to track the money order. To view the status of the money order, you’ll need to provide the following information:

Serial number

Post office number

Dollar amount

If you want a copy of a cashed money order, you’ll need to complete and submit PS Form 6401, the official money order inquiry. It can take the USPS up to 60 days to investigate a lost or stolen money order’s status.

You can’t stop payment on a USPS money order, but you can have it replaced if they determine it’s lost or stolen. If that’s the case, they will issue a replacement money order. The USPS charges a $6.25 processing fee to replace a lost or stolen money order.

Western Union

You can track a lost or stolen Western Union money order two ways:

If you have the receipt, use the request form on the back to start the process of tracking or replacing the money order. Mail the completed form and the $15 processing fee to the address listed. If you don’t have the receipt, you’ll need to complete and submit Western Union’s Money Order Research Request form. There is a $30 processing fee, and Western Union can take up to eight weeks to process requests. You can submit the form in one of three ways:

Fax: 1-720-864-0477

Email: RMO@westernunion.com

Mail: Western Union Financial Services, Inc., PO Box 7030 Englewood, CO 80155-7030

If the money order has already been cashed, Western Union will send you a photocopy of the cashed money order. If they verify the money order and find it hasn’t been cashed, you will receive a refund.

MoneyGram

MoneyGram money orders are available at thousands of retail locations across the U.S. You can also purchase a money order through the website or mobile app. You can track a MoneyGram money order by filling out the online form or by calling 1-800-542-3590. You’ll need to provide the money order amount and serial number. This is also how you request a replacement money order through MoneyGram.

Online requests are the cheapest and fastest way to receive a replacement money order. There is an $18 processing fee and it typically takes seven business days or more to process.

You can also request a paper form through the automated phone line mentioned above. Paper requests have a $25 processing fee and can take 20 business days or more to process.

If the money order has been cashed, you can receive a photocopy of the cashed money order by visiting a participating MoneyGram retail location. Complete a MoneyGram Express Payment and pay the $18 processing fee. You can also mail a photocopy request, but the fee jumps to $25 per request.

If your money order was purchased from another issuer, there might be a different process for tracking and replacing money orders. Check with your specific money order issuer for details on how to proceed.

What if the Money Order Was Cashed?

As mentioned above, most issuers can provide a photocopy of a money order if it’s already been cashed. This won’t help you get your money back, but it could be useful if you decide to file a fraud claim. The money order issuer may refund your money if you can prove that you were the victim of fraud.

How to Protect Yourself From Money Order Fraud

Money orders are often used as part of bank scams. There are steps you can take to protect your money If you’ve purchased or received a money order.

Fill out the money order as soon as possible. Write the payee’s name and other information on the money order shortly after you purchase it. If you receive a money order, deposit or cash it promptly. The less time it spends with you, the less likely it is to get lost. Always keep your receipt until you know the payment has been received by the payee. Avoid leaving money orders in a dropbox. Either hand-deliver it to the payee or drop it off in person at your local post office.

Bottom Line

Money order payments are more secure than using cash, but there’s always a chance that the money order could get lost or stolen. You also typically pay more in fees with money orders than other payment types. Do your best to protect your money order to avoid the headache of having to track a lost or stolen money order. These days, there also are more modern ways to send money to people digitally, which may be better than using a money order.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.