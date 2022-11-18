Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

November 18, 2022 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Investigators found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.

