TQQQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (Symbol: TQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.52, changing hands as low as $67.50 per share. ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares are currently trading off about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $46.13 per share, with $118.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.