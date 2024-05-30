News & Insights

TPXimpact Announces CFO Retirement Plans

May 30, 2024

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (GB:TPX) has released an update.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC has announced the upcoming retirement of their CFO, Steve Winters, set for 31 December 2024. The company is actively searching for his successor and has committed to providing updates on this process. CEO Bjorn Conway has acknowledged Winters’s significant contributions and his ongoing commitment to the company’s strategy during the transition period.

