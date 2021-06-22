TPX vs. RH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Home Furnishings stocks have likely encountered both Tempur Sealy (TPX) and Restoration Hardware (RH). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Tempur Sealy has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Restoration Hardware has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that TPX has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TPX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.37, while RH has a forward P/E of 30.45. We also note that TPX has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74.

Another notable valuation metric for TPX is its P/B ratio of 23.88. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RH has a P/B of 24.04.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TPX's Value grade of B and RH's Value grade of C.

TPX sticks out from RH in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TPX is the better option right now.

