TPTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TPTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.45, changing hands as low as $46.36 per share. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPTX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.21 per share, with $67.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.52.

