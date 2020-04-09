TPTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TPTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.73, changing hands as high as $47.93 per share. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPTX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.21 per share, with $67.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.88.

