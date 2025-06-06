TPST Stock Up on EMA's Orphan Drug Tag for Liver Cancer Therapy

Tempest Therapeutics TPST announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to its oral PPAR-alpha antagonist, amezalpat (TPST-1120), for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

Shares of Tempest were up 14.6% yesterday following the announcement of the news.

TPST's Ongoing Development Activities With Amezalpat

Tempest has an agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche RHHBY to evaluate amezalpat in combination with the latter’s standard-of-care combination therapy, Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab), for the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic HCC.

Besides EMA’s orphan drug tag, amezalpat received the FDA’s ODD and Fast Track designation for treating HCC earlier this year.

All these designations were based on positive data from the phase Ib/II study, which evaluated amezalpat in combination with RHHBY’s standard-of-care combination therapy, Tecentriq and Avastin, for the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic HCC.

Data from the phase Ib/II study have shown that amezalpat, in combination with RHHBY’s standard-of-care combination therapy, Tecentriq and Avastin, demonstrated superior outcomes across multiple study endpoints, including overall survival, compared to the standard of care alone.

TPST Developing Another Candidate TPST-1495

The company is developing TPST-1495, a novel, highly selective and potent EP2-EP4 dual antagonist, for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

Tempest has also received a “Study May Proceed” letter from the FDA to begin a phase II study on TPST-1495 for the treatment of FAP. The study is expected to begin later in 2025, with data from the same expected in 2026.

The FDA has also granted an Orphan Drug designation to TPST-1495 for the treatment of patients with FAP.

Tempest is currently exploring strategic options to advance the clinical studies on its pipeline candidates aimed at increasing stockholder value.

