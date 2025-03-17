$TPST Earnings Preview: Recent $TPST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TPST ($TPST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.26 per share.
$TPST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $TPST stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,507,055 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,926,637
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 545,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $763,000
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 493,094 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,486
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 189,506 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,142
- UBS GROUP AG added 187,281 shares (+2230.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,285
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 136,818 shares (+570.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,174
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 134,209 shares (+61.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,997
$TPST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/11/2024
