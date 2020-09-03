TPR vs. GOOS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Apparel and Shoes sector might want to consider either Tapestry (TPR) or Canada Goose (GOOS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Tapestry is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Canada Goose has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that TPR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TPR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8, while GOOS has a forward P/E of 57.34. We also note that TPR has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 5.47.

Another notable valuation metric for TPR is its P/B ratio of 1.79. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GOOS has a P/B of 8.54.

These metrics, and several others, help TPR earn a Value grade of B, while GOOS has been given a Value grade of D.

TPR stands above GOOS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TPR is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.