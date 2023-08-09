TPR (TYO:6463) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 1,836.00

The average one-year price target for TPR (TYO:6463) has been revised to 1,836.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 1,530.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.02% from the latest reported closing price of 1,765.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6463 is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 2,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 363K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6463 by 6.54% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 318K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6463 by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 310K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6463 by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 226K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6463 by 0.28% over the last quarter.

