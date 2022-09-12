TPR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.98, changing hands as high as $36.98 per share. Tapestry Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.39 per share, with $47.0498 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.