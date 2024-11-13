TPR Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results

TPR Co., Ltd. (JP:6463) has released an update.
TPR Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales by 3.1% to ¥94,938 million for the first half of 2024, while operating profit rose significantly by 12.9% over the same period. Despite these gains, the profit attributable to the owners slightly declined by 0.9% to ¥3,347 million, reflecting challenges faced in maintaining profitability.
