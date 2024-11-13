TPR Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results

TPR Co., Ltd. (JP:6463) has released an update.

TPR Co., Ltd. reported a modest increase in net sales by 3.1% to ¥94,938 million for the first half of 2024, while operating profit rose significantly by 12.9% over the same period. Despite these gains, the profit attributable to the owners slightly declined by 0.9% to ¥3,347 million, reflecting challenges faced in maintaining profitability.

For further insights into JP:6463 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.