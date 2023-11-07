TPL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1667.32, changing hands as low as $1654.21 per share. Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPL's low point in its 52 week range is $1266.21 per share, with $2739 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1692.08.

