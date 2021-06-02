TPIC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TPI Composites Inc (Symbol: TPIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.60, changing hands as low as $46.48 per share. TPI Composites Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPIC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.31 per share, with $81.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.45.

