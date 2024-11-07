TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, TPI Composites (TPIC) reported revenue of $380.76 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.65, compared to -$1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $346.5 million, representing a surprise of +9.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -261.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TPI Composites performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Estimated megawatts : 2,526 versus 2,440 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,526 versus 2,440 estimated by three analysts on average. Dedicated manufacturing lines : 34 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34.

: 34 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 34. Utilization : 89% compared to the 80.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 89% compared to the 80.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Manufacturing lines installed : 34 versus 34 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 34 versus 34 estimated by three analysts on average. Sets : 601 versus 591 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 601 versus 591 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales- Wind blade, tooling and other wind related : $369.08 million compared to the $338.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $369.08 million compared to the $338.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Net sales- Field service, inspection and repair services: $11.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.8%.

Shares of TPI Composites have returned -32.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

