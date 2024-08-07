TPI Composites (TPIC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from TPI Composites (TPIC) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.68 per share, indicating an increase of 64.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $316.92 million, representing a decrease of 16.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TPI Composites metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Wind blade, tooling and other wind related' will reach $300.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Estimated megawatts' will likely reach 2,317. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,910.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dedicated manufacturing lines' will reach 34. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Utilization' will reach 71.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85%.

The consensus estimate for 'Manufacturing lines installed' stands at 36. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.

Analysts expect 'Sets' to come in at 537. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 661.



Shares of TPI Composites have experienced a change of -12.2% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPIC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)

