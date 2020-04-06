TPH vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Building Products - Home Builders sector might want to consider either Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) or NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Tri Pointe Homes is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while NVR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that TPH's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

TPH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.83, while NVR has a forward P/E of 11.71. We also note that TPH has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48.

Another notable valuation metric for TPH is its P/B ratio of 0.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NVR has a P/B of 3.71.

These metrics, and several others, help TPH earn a Value grade of A, while NVR has been given a Value grade of C.

TPH stands above NVR thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TPH is the superior value option right now.

