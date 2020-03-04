TPH or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Building Products - Home Builders sector have probably already heard of Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Tri Pointe Homes and NVR are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TPH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TPH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.09, while NVR has a forward P/E of 16.83. We also note that TPH has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.60.

Another notable valuation metric for TPH is its P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NVR has a P/B of 6.04.

Based on these metrics and many more, TPH holds a Value grade of A, while NVR has a Value grade of C.

TPH has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NVR, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TPH is the superior option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.