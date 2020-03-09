TPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (Symbol: TPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.67, changing hands as low as $13.79 per share. TRI Pointe Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPH's low point in its 52 week range is $11.30 per share, with $18.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.54.

