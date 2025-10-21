TPH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Symbol: TPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.92, changing hands as high as $33.43 per share. Tri Pointe Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.90 per share, with $45.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.10.

