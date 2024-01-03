TPH Energy Research Upgrades Westlake (WLK)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, TPH Energy Research upgraded their outlook for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westlake is 139.08. The forecasts range from a low of 109.08 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of 140.75.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 14,384MM, an increase of 10.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.53.

Westlake Declares $0.50 Dividend

On November 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 21, 2023 received the payment on December 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $140.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 44,049K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,369K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,212K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 17.73% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,185K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 10.20% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,125K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 23.95% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,076K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Westlake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Whether it’s plastic wrap that keeps meats and produce fresh; the intravenous bags and tubing used in medical care, the pipes that are essential to ensuring clean water, or the chlorine that treats water and helps keep pools safe, Westlake plays a vital role in supplying the building blocks for these products and many more.

