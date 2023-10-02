TPH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Symbol: TPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.98, changing hands as low as $26.87 per share. Tri Pointe Homes Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.59 per share, with $34.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.09.

