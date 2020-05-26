TPH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (Symbol: TPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.07, changing hands as high as $14.65 per share. TRI Pointe Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPH's low point in its 52 week range is $5.89 per share, with $18.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.39.

