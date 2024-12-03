TPG weighs potential sale of Crunch Fitness, Reuters reports

TPG (TPG) is considering a possible sale of Crunch Fitness that could value the gymnasium chain at over $1.5B, including debt, Reuters’ Abigail Summerville reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The buyout firm is working with Jefferies on a sale process that could be officially initiated during the first half of next year, the author notes.
