News & Insights

US Markets
TPG

TPG to buy Forcepoint unit from Francisco Partners

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 10, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds details of the deal in paragraphs 2-6

July 10 (Reuters) - Forcepoint said on Monday buyout firm TPG TPG.O would purchase its government cybersecurity business from parent Francisco Partners.

The deal's financial terms were not disclosed. The deal was for $2.45 billion, the Wall Street Journal had reported over the weekend, citing people familiar with the matter.

Forcepoint, TPG and Francisco did not immediately respond to requests for details on the deal value.

The unit, Forcepoint Global Governments and Critical Infrastructure (G2CI), is focused on critical infrastructure for U.S. government and federal agencies.

The transaction will separate Forcepoint's businesses to establish G2CI as an independent entity.

Francisco, which bought Forcepoint from Raytheon Technologies RTX.N in 2021, will retain a minority stake in G2CI and will continue as a controlling shareholder in Forcepoint Commercial business, the software company said.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG
RTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.