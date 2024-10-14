TPG Telecom To Sell Fibre And Fixed EGW Assets To Vocus In A$5.3 Bln Deal; Backs Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - TPG Telecom Ltd. (TPG.AX, TPGTF) announced Monday that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement or SPA to sell its fibre network infrastructure assets and Enterprise, Government and Wholesale or EGW fixed business, including Vision Network, to Vocus Group Ltd. for an enterprise value of A$5.25 billion.

Further, the company maintained guidance for fiscal 2024 EBITDA of A$1.950 billion to A$2.025 billion excluding material one-offs and cash capital expenditure excluding spectrum payments of around A$1.02 billion.

As announced earlier, TPG is tracking towards the mid-point of the EBITDA guidance range.

Following the news, TPG Telecom shares fell 4.1 percent in Australia to close at A$4.88.

TPG said the deal value includes a potential A$250 million Contingent Value Payment.

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2025 subject to satisfaction of conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals. TPG anticipates the deal to deliver net cash proceeds of A$4.65 billion to A$4.75 billion, which will be used to support future capital management and business investment initiatives.

Following the deal, TPG will retain its mobile radio network infrastructure, Consumer and EGW mobile business and its Consumer and small office/home office fixed retail business, including fixed wireless.

Under the deal terms, Vocus will provide fixed network services back to TPG.

The transaction includes TPG entering a Transmission and Wholesale Fibre Access Agreement or TAWFA with Vocus, under which Vocus will provide network services to TPG for a fee of A$130 million per annum.

TPG Telecom CEO Inaki Berroeta said, "The transaction reflects a smaller asset perimeter compared with the original discussions with Vocus in 2023, resulting in a simpler operating model than was envisaged in the original discussions. The deal unlocks the value of our fixed infrastructure assets while strengthening our financial position and creating a more focused and streamlined business with significant optionality for the optimisation of our capital structure."

Shortly before completion of the sale, TPG plans to complete an internal restructure, subject to Foreign Investment Review Board approval, to transfer all Transaction assets into a wholly owned subsidiary which will be sold to Vocus.

