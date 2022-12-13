TPG

TPG Telecom says up to 15,000 email accounts of business customers hacked

December 13, 2022 — 06:19 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 2 telecom provider TPG Telecom Ltd TPG.AX said on Wednesday its cyber security adviser Mandiant notified the company of unauthorised access to an exchange service that hosts email accounts of up to 15,000 business customers.

The hack was an attempt to access customers' cryptocurrency and financial information, TPG said.

Earlier in October, Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd TLS.AX suffered a data breach, which exposed data of about 30,000 current and former employees dating back to 2017.

Cyber attacks against Australia from criminals and state-sponsored groups jumped last financial year, with a government report released in November equating the assault to one attack every seven minutes.

TPG said on Wednesday it had implemented measures to stop the unauthorised access and was contacting all customers on the exchange service affected by the incident.

The company's shares were down 2.4% at A$4.95.

