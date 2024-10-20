TPG Telecom Limited Announces Director Changes

TPG Telecom Limited (AU:TPG) has released an update.

TPG Telecom Limited announced that Arlene Tansey has ceased to be a director as of October 21, 2024. Ms. Tansey, who held 25,000 ordinary shares through the Tansey Family Trust, marked her departure with no direct holdings in the company. Investors may find this shift in the board’s composition noteworthy as it could influence the company’s governance and strategic direction.

