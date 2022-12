Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 2 telecom provider TPG Telecom TPG.AX said on Wednesday its cyber security adviser had found evidence of unauthorised access to an exchange service that hosts email accounts for up to 15,000 iiNet and Westnet business customers.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.