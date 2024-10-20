TPG Telecom Appoints New Director Paula Dwyer

TPG Telecom Limited (AU:TPG) has released an update.

TPG Telecom Limited has announced the appointment of Paula Jane Dwyer as a new director, effective October 21, 2024. Currently, Dwyer holds no securities or interests in the company, indicating a fresh perspective in her new role. Investors may find this appointment noteworthy as it may signal strategic changes or continuity in TPG Telecom’s governance.

