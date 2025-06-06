$TPG stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TPG stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,910,894 of trading volume.

$TPG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TPG:

$TPG insiders have traded $TPG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMANTHA HOLLOWAY sold 21,000,000 shares for an estimated $977,970,000

BRADFORD BERENSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,107 shares for an estimated $256,279 .

. DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 1,695 shares for an estimated $104,930

$TPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $TPG stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

