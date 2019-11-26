TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -79.49% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.37, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $21.37, representing a -3.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.23 and a 20.39% increase over the 52 week low of $17.75.

TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSLX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 1.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSLX at 4.5%.

