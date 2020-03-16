TPG Specialty Lending Down More Than 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX), a finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies, are down more than 10% Monday morning. The stock is trading at $16.49. It has traded in the range of $14.5- $23.67 in the past one year.

Today, the company has provided business and portfolio update amid coronavirus scare.

Trading was halted again today as the S&P 500 plunged more than 7%, after opening on an extraordinary move by the Federal Reserve to ease investor fear on coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, The Federal Reserve had announced a drop in interest rates to zero and buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds to safeguard the economy during the corona outbreak.

