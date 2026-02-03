Tpg Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.93, changing hands as low as $51.60 per share. Tpg Inc - Class A shares are currently trading off about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPG's low point in its 52 week range is $37.52 per share, with $70.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.