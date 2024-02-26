TPG' Shareholders To Offer About 15.5 Mln Shares Via Secondary Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG) announced on Monday that certain stockholders plan to offer 15,526,915 shares of TPG's Class A common stock.

These shares have a par value of $0.001 per share and are being offered under a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC.

The offering consists solely of secondary shares that will be sold by the Selling Stockholders, who will receive all proceeds from the offering.

The Company clarified that it will not sell any Common Stock shares in this offering, nor will it receive any proceeds from it.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the underwriters for this offering.

