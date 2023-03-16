TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Declares $0.24 Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust said on March 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.62%, the lowest has been 5.68%, and the highest has been 60.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.60% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is $12.32. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 68.60% from its latest reported closing price of $7.31.

The projected annual revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust is $146MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 49,525K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 7,087K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,531K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 3,384K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,914K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,882K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 87.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

