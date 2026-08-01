TPG RE Finance Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) reported second-quarter 2026 GAAP net income of $9.4 million and distributable earnings of $17.6 million, or $0.23 per common share, as it expanded its loan portfolio and reworked its financing structure.

For the first six months of 2026, distributable earnings totaled $37.1 million, or $0.48 per common share, covering the company’s $0.48 per-share common dividend through June 30, Interim Chief Financial Officer Brandon Fox said. Book value per common share was $10.95 at quarter-end.

Loan Growth and Portfolio Performance

During the quarter, TRTX originated three first-mortgage loans with total commitments of $466 million and a weighted average credit spread of 2.79%. The company also closed an additional $72 million of loan investments after quarter-end and had approximately $380 million of executed term sheets, according to Chief Executive Officer Doug Bouquard.

The company received $274.4 million of loan repayments during the quarter, including the full repayment of a $227.1 million office loan. That repayment reduced office exposure to 4.3% of total loan commitments as of June 30, down substantially from 52.9% in June 2021.

Net assets rose $190.4 million, or 5%, from the first quarter to $4.3 billion. On a year-over-year basis, net assets increased $551.4 million, or 15%.

Portfolio credit performance remained stable, management said. The loan portfolio was 100% performing at quarter-end, with no credit migration during the quarter. Its weighted average risk rating remained 3.0, while the CECL reserve was unchanged at 179 basis points. The dollar value of the CECL reserve increased $3.5 million to $80.7 million, primarily due to portfolio growth.

Multifamily and industrial assets accounted for 76.4% of the loan portfolio as of June 30. Bouquard said 69% of the portfolio consisted of loans originated in 2023 or later, which he said had enhanced the portfolio’s overall credit profile.

Timing of Repayments Affected Quarterly Earnings

In response to analyst questions, Bouquard said the timing of repayments and originations affected distributable earnings during the second quarter. A “chunky” group of repayments occurred in the first three weeks of the quarter, while roughly 70% of new originations closed in the final three days of the period.

He said refinancing activity remains the principal source of lending demand, particularly in multifamily and industrial properties. However, refinancing transactions can take longer to close because borrowers may face less urgency than in acquisition financing.

Management said it expects repayments to be influenced by the company’s newer-vintage portfolio, where loans may carry call protection, as well as by restrained real estate investment conviction among borrowers. Bouquard said the company’s concentration in multifamily and industrial properties provides greater visibility into expected repayment profiles over coming quarters.

Capital Structure Changes Expand Funding Sources

TRTX completed several financing transactions during the quarter, including:

A $400 million Term Loan B due in 2033, priced at 99.75% with a 2.75% credit spread;

A $100 million corporate revolving credit facility due in 2031 with a 2.00% credit spread;

Upsizes totaling $600 million across two existing secured financing arrangements; and

A new $500 million secured financing arrangement.

Fox said the transactions were leverage- and cost-of-funds-neutral while allowing the company to diversify its liability structure. The company amended and aligned financial covenants across its capital structure, including a maximum total debt-to-total-assets ratio of 83.33% and a minimum interest coverage ratio of 1.3 times.

TRTX ended the quarter with $488.2 million of near-term liquidity, including cash, undrawn secured financing capacity, undrawn corporate revolver capacity and CRE CLO reinvestment proceeds. It also held $186 million of unencumbered loan investments eligible to be pledged under existing financing arrangements.

The liability structure was 85.2% non-mark-to-market across 11 financing sources, with a weighted average cost of funds of 1.83%. Total leverage rose to 3.32 times at June 30 from 3.1 times at March 31, reflecting investment activity. Management said $1.8 billion of financing capacity remained available at quarter-end.

Fox noted that approximately $8 million of fees were associated with the financing transactions. The fees will be amortized over the five- to seven-year lives of the Term Loan B and corporate revolver.

REO Monetization and Capital Allocation

Head of Portfolio Management and Capital Markets Ryan Roberto said the company continues to make progress on its real estate owned portfolio and still expects to monetize and recycle a portion of those assets during 2026. In the interim, he said operating fundamentals at the assets continue to improve.

TRTX repurchased 1.3 million common shares for $10.8 million during the quarter, at an average price of $8.26 per share. The company had $9.3 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization as of June 30.

Looking ahead, Bouquard said the company remains focused on disciplined loan growth, risk management, balance-sheet strength and capital allocation. He said the company continues to evaluate office opportunities selectively, though it had no office loans signed up at the time of the call.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

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