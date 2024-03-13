TPG RE Finance Trust Preference Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/15/24, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3906, payable on 3/28/24. As a percentage of TRTX.PRC's recent share price of $16.76, this dividend works out to approximately 2.33%, so look for shares of TRTX.PRC to trade 2.33% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX.PRC shares open for trading on 3/15/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.41%, which compares to an average yield of 7.75% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3906 on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are up about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.